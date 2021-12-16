Police looking for missing man with dementia who walked away from Detroit care facility

article

A man with dementia is missing after he walked away from a Detroit care facility Wednesday.

Police said Robert Lee Jones, 78, was last seen around 5 p.m. in the 2300 block of W. Grand Boulevard. He walked away from the facility.

He is Black with brown eyes, a white beard, and bald head. He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 184 pounds.

Jones was last seen wearing a black beanie, dark blue trench coat, green collared shirt with a white collared shirt underneath. He wears glasses.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.