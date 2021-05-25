Police looking for suspects after man stabbed to death while crossing road in Livonia

article

Livonia police are looking for two men after a man was stabbed to death while crossing the road Tuesday morning.

Police said the victim was in a crosswalk at the intersection of Plymouth and Middlebelt roads at about 5:30 a.m. He exchanged words with two men before being stabbed, police said.

The men were last seen traveling north on Middlebelt.

They should be considered armed and dangerous. Both men were wearing black hoodies and one was wearing a mask. Police did not provide further descriptions.

Police are using dogs to search the area and ask that residents report any suspicious activity to police at 734-466-2470.