Police looking for suspects of armed robbery at Dollar General in Detroit

Detroit Police have released pictures from an armed robbery that happened in January at a Dollar General on the city's west side.

The armed robbery took place on Jan. 23 at the Dollar General in the 12500 block of Grand River Ave near Fullerton Ave.

Just before 7p.m., the two suspects walked up to the counter to purchase items. Police said one of them moved to stand by the front door while the other pretended to pay for the items.

According to police, when the staff member opened the cash register, the suspect at the counter pulled out a weapon and demanded money.

(Photo from the Detroit Police Department: One of the armed robbery suspects)

Authorities said both suspects fled on foot going east on Grand River Ave.

No injuries were reported and the amount of money taken was not disclosed.

Police did not say why this information was released two weeks after the crime was committed.

Anyone that recognizes the suspects, or has information, is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct at (313)596-5240, or Crime Stoppers at 1(800)Speak-Up.