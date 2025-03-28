Police making human trafficking arrests around metro Detroit as more tips come in

The Brief Recent arrests associated with prostitution in Macomb and Oakland counties are raising awareness about human trafficking Southfield police recently charged one woman who ran an operation out of a massage parlor while sheriffs in Macomb County arrested four people at a Fraser business A manager of one resource organization said survivors are seeking the help of support groups



A flurry of human trafficking cases in metro Detroit is helping bring more awareness to the illicit industry, as well as helping connect more survivors to support services.

Arrests in Oakland and Macomb counties are part of a string of successful probes by varying levels of law enforcement.

Big picture view:

Sheriff deputies in Macomb County arrested four people on Friday in connection with a prostitution investigation. The bust happened at a business in Fraser - the latest across Southeast Michigan.

A week earlier, Oakland County sheriff deputies arrested a 24-year-old in connection with human trafficking. Marcell Joseph already had five felony convictions prior to his latest arrest, Mike Bouchard said.

The suspect assaulted a 28-year-old woman and trafficked her, the sheriff said.

"It's one of those kinds of crimes that's so horrific when you think of what they're doing to the person, both physically and mentally, that we'll have scars that are lasting, you know, forever," said Bouchard.

Also, last week was the arrest of 61-year-old Rhonda Hahn, who was charged with prostitution and human trafficking after allegedly operating out of a Southfield massage parlor.

Dig deeper:

Oakland County is planning to add a full-time officer to focus on prostitution cases.

It's also working with other police agencies in a bid to crack down on human trafficking. More tips are already coming in about the activity.

But even with more law enforcement, the reality is still shocking for those that help survivors.

"It’s scary because so much of the internet, so much of social media and things that are coming out," said Candice Woods, of Alternatives for Girls.

Woods works as the crisis manager at the nonprofit, helping survivors and getting them help. Working out of Detroit, she expects more will be coming to her for help in the summer.

They have since partnered with Detroit police and targeting hot spots around the city and surrounding areas. That includes sharing resources and care kits. She mentioned some signs to be on the lookout for.

"When they’re withdrawn, not making a lot of eye contact, also if they’re switching phones a lot. If they have multiple hotel keys," said Woods.