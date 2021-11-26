Police: Man shoots and kills mother under 696 in Royal oak, shoots at passing cars

Police said a man shot and killed his mother Thanksgiving night on Woodward Ave underneath the 696 overpass and then shot at other vehicles on the road.

Police say the suspect shot his 52-year-old mother while the car was stopped under the overpass in Royal Oak. Officers responding to 911 calls at 10:30 p.m. heard shots in the area and found the woman, 52 of Southfield, fatally wounded in the head inside the vehicle.

Investigators say the suspect, a 22-year-old from Troy, fired at cars passing by, hitting three other vehicles including wounding one of the drivers, a woman, in the leg. She was transported to Beaumont and is expected to recover.

Police say the suspect, who fled on foot, was quickly found and arrested. A 9 mm pistol was recovered, according to investigators.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. All questions or further info from the public should be made to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office (248) 848-4951.

Photo by Camille Amiri/FOX 2

A previous version of this story stated the suspect and victim were involved in a crash. This story has been updated for accuracy.