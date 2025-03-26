Police officer charged after Warren rough arrest now facing charges from alleged assault 3 years prior

article

Dammeon Player is accused of Tasing and assaulting a man while he was a Highland Park police officer in 2020. Three years later, he was charged after a rough arrest in Warren. The Warren case is scheduled to go to trial this year.



A former police officer currently facing charges from an alleged rough arrest in Warren in 2023 is now facing charges from a separate alleged assault in 2020.

Dammeon Lamark Player, 51, was charged this week with misconduct in office, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, and felonious assault in connection with a May 14, 2020, assault while he was an officer in Highland Park.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Player was called to a Burger King in the 13300 block of Woodward Avenue in May 2020 on reports of a disorderly person. When Player arrived, he had a verbal confrontation with a 36-year-old Highland Park man.

While inside his patrol vehicle, Player is accused of deploying his Taser on the man. After the Taser did not take effect, Player allegedly got out of his vehicle, followed the man down Woodward, and deployed his Taser again.

He then allegedly pushed the man, causing him to fall and hit his head on a concrete wall. The victim needed treatment at a hospital after the assault.

Player later left the Highland Park Police Department and went to the Warren Police Department. FOX 2 has reached out to Highland Park police for details about why Player's employment ended with the department.

Three years after the Highland Park rough arrest, Player was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and misconduct in office for his actions during an arrest on July 20, 2023. The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said Player used excessive force while arresting a truck driver in Center Line.

During that arrest, Player could be seen on body cam Tasing the truck driver.

The other officer charged in the incident, Carlos Taylor, has since had his case dismissed, Warren police confirmed to FOX 2.

Player was arraigned on the charges from the Highland Park case last week and given a $10,000 personal bond. He's due back in court on April 1 for a probable cause conference.

The Warren assault case is still moving through the court system, too. According to court records, Player has a probable cause conference scheduled for March 31.