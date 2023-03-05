Police raid Roseville home, find drugs and guns

A raid in Roseville led police to drugs and guns on Thursday.

Michigan State Police conducted the raid in conjunction with the Detroit Police Department.

Police seized 200 grams of fentanyl, 20 grams of crack cocaine, 11 grams of cocaine, 6 grams of methamphetamine, 232 suboxone packs, and two firearms.

Police took one suspect, who is a convicted felon, into custody.

