Detroit man charged after fatally assaulting 1-year-old girl while babysitting her

A Detroit man was charged after prosecutors say he fatally assaulted a 1-year-old girl while babysitting her.

37-year-old LeRoy Metoyer III has been charged with one count of felony murder and one count of first-degree child abuse. He was arraigned and remanded to jail on Saturday.

LeRoy Metoyer III (Detroit police photo)

The incident happened in late November at a home in the 19200 block of Lancashire.

Prosecutors say LeRoy was babysitting the 1-year-old girl when he assaulted her. EMS was called to the scene and transported the infant to a local hospital for treatment.

1-year-old Justice Starks died from her injuries several days later. The Wayne County Medical Examiner determined that the cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma to the head.

