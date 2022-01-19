Police rescue woman who jumped onto ice on Detroit River

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

Police officers rescued a woman after she jumped onto the ice on the Detroit River earlier this month.

According to police, the woman appeared to be suffering a mental health crisis. When officers approached her, she ran to rocks along the riverfront and jumped onto the frozen river.

Officers urged the woman to come back to the rocks. When they convinced her to come back, they put her in a patrol vehicle to keep her warm until she was taken to a hospital for help.

Police noted that most DPD officers have completed Crisis Intervention Training to better assist people during mental health incidents.