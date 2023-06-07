Eastpointe High School locked down, police surround school

article

Police are responding to an incident in Eastpointe due to a potential threat at the high school.

Law enforcement in Macomb County responded to Eastpointe High School around 12:15 Wednesday afternoon as the school went under lockdown.

Video from SkyFOX and on the ground in front of the school showed police with guns drawn surrounding the school.

According to FOX 2's Charlie Langton, there were reports of someone inside the school with a gun but there have been no shots fired. Langton said a source told him a loaded magazine was found inside the school.

Police are inside the school, releasing the school one classroom at a time.

Eastpointe Public Schools confirmed the school was on lockdown to threats on social media. The nature of the threat was not released but the school said there is no threat to other schools in the district.

Parents are asked not to come to the building to give police a chance to search the building. Families will be updated later in the day on Wednesday.

FOX 2 has reached out the school and law enforcement for comment. No details have been released.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with FOX 2 for more details.