Police say I-94 freeway shooting wasn't random after woman shot in shoulder

While the investigation into a weekend freeway shooting in Detroit is ongoing, police say it wasn't entirely random.

According to Michigan State Police, a 23-year-old woman from Clinton Township woman was shot Sunday night while driving on I-94 in Detroit. On Monday, police said she had stopped at a gas station just off of eastbound I-94 but she left after having an ‘uncomfortable’ feeling.

The victim got onto westbound I-94. Shortly after, a vehicle pulled up alongside her in the right lane near Dickerson and started shooting, hitting the woman in the shoulder. She drove herself to the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct and officers took her to a hospital for her non-life-threatening injuries.

MSP said on Wednesday that the shooting was not random and are analyzing more evidence, including the route of the victims.

No other details were released.