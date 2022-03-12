Police say one driver is dead after an argument lead to a shooting, shooter in custody
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department arrested the alleged shooter that fatally shot another driver on Detroit's west side late Saturday.
Two people driving near the area of Meyers Rd and Schoolcraft St got into an argument, according to police.
Investigators said that during the altercation, one of the drivers shot and killed the other driver.
The shooter was taken into custody by Detroit police.
