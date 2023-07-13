Police search for black spray-painted Charger after Harper Woods murder

article

Harper Woods police are searching for a suspect who shot two people, one fatally, Thursday morning.

Police said the two victims were shot in the 19300 block of Kelly Road around 8:55 a.m. A 37-year-old man was killed, while a 25-year-old man was hurt and is listed as stable.

The shooter was in a newer model black Dodge Charger that had a poor paint job and appeared to be spray-painted, police said. The car also had tinted windows.

Police described the suspect as a Black man with a medium build. He is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and was wearing a dark-colored hoodie and pants, and white shoes. He may have had a ski mask on.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-343-2530 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.