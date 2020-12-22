Police search for man who struck a Madison Heights Officer with car

A man is on the run after striking a Madison Heights Police Officer earlier in the week.

That man is 31-year-old Justin John Crawford. Police say on Monday around 6:00 p.m., they were called to the 300 block of 12 Mile Road in Madison Heights, after someone reported a man was slumped over the wheel.

When officers arrived, they made contact with Crawford - who was sitting in a 2013 white Chevy Equinox. As officers were speaking to him, he put the car in gear and started to flee. In the midst of everything, Crawford struck one of the Officers, who was a 4-year veteran of the Madison Heights Police Department. After the incident, that officer suffered minor injuries.

We’re told Crawford was chased by police on I-75 Southbound. It was in the area of 7 Mile Road and Conant where officers decided to end the pursuit, without the car or Crawford being captured.

Crawford is being described as a white male around 5’11 and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark knit cap and a dark Jacket that reads "Lowe’s 48." Crawford also has a tattoo on his left cheek.

The white Chevy Equinox that Crawford was driving has a license plate that reads "#DAT166."

If you have seen him, you’re asked to call the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.