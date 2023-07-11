Police search for owner of guns found in middle of Michigan road

Michigan State Police are searching for the owner of two guns found in the middle of the road.

A driver on Parkway Drive in Cheboygan County just after 8:20 p.m. Friday when they spotted two long guns in the road near Townline Road. The driver asked nearby residents if the guns belonged to them before calling police.

Police are now looking for the owner of the two long guns.

If you lost guns and believe they are yours, call the MSP Gaylord post at 989-732-2778.