Police search for suspect after 2 carjackings at Detroit gas stations

Detroit police are looking for a suspect who carjacked two people last month.

The first carjacking happened just before 7 p.m. Nov. 21 at a gas station in the 11500 block of Wyoming. Police said the suspect approached a 41-year-old man from behind, went through his pockets, and fled in his black 2016 Cadillac CTS. The suspect was last seen driving west on Cedarlawn.

Then, just before 9:20 p.m. Nov. 23, the suspect approached a 43-year-old man at a gas station in the 18400 block of James Couzens and asked for change. As the victim went into his pockets for some money, the suspect demanded his car keys, and then fled in the victim’s blue 2019 BMW.

That vehicle was found the next day, but police are still looking for the suspect.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.