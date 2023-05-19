Police searching for man after girl approached while walking in Macomb County

Police in Richmond are searching for a driver after a girl said she was approached while walking Thursday.

The girl was near Beebe and Pierce when a man in a white 2007 Chevrolet Silverado approached her slowly. According to police, the man driving asked her if she had a boyfriend or if she needed a ride.

The girl walked away and went to a nearby home to call police.

Officers looked for the vehicle but did not see it. It had a Michigan license plate of DWR5008 and a Chevrolet logo and the word "Chevrolet" on the back window under the logo.

The driver is described as a white man between 30 and 40 years old with short black hair and a patchy beard. He was wearing a red shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 586-727-4000.