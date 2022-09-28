Police searching for suspect after Royal Oak bank robbery

article

Royal Oak police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Huntington Bank on Tuesday.

The suspect entered the bank at 4609 Crooks at 4:41 p.m., implied he had a weapon under his jacket, and demanded money.

He got an undisclosed amount of cash and fled. Police believe he got into a vehicle after a K-9 tracked his path to a nearby street.

The suspect is described as a Black man standing about 5 feet, 10 inches, and weighing about 120-130 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket with a hood over his head, a black mask over his face, olive green sweatpants, and white gym shoes. He may have tattoos on his wrists.

Anyone with information is asked to call Royal Oak police Lt. Al Carter at 248-246-3456.