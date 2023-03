article

Taylor police are looking for a suspect who robbed a bank Monday.

According to police, the suspect robbed a bank near Eureka and Pardee roads around 10:30 a.m. then fled in a maroon four-door sedan with no license plate. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Taylor Det. Chamberlain at 734-287-6611, ext. 2011.