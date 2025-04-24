Police seek 4 persons of interest after 15-year-old shot in Detroit

article

The Brief Detroit police are looking for four persons of interest after a 15-year-old boy was shot Monday. Police said numerous shots were fired during a fight between two groups of boys on the city's west side.



Detroit police want to talk to four young men after a shooting that wounded a 15-year-old boy on Monday.

According to police, the victim was shot just after 12:20 p.m. during a fight between two groups of boys in the 18400 block of Greenview, not far from the Southfield Freeway and Seven Mile. He was taken to a hospital, where he is being treated for injuries he suffered in the shooting.

Police said multiple shots were fired during the exchange.

Persons of interest:

Detroit police released photos and descriptions of four people they are looking to speak with.

Person one is described as a male standing about 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches with a slim build. He was wearing a black ski mask and black jogging suit.

The second person is described as a male with a thin build. He was wearing a light-colored jacket with a hood and a black hood underneath, along with a white shirt.

The third person is described as a male around 17 years old. He is about 5 feet, 10 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches tall with a slim build. He was wearing a gray Nike hoodie and black ripped jeans.

Person four is described as a male around 15 years old who stands about 5 feet, 6 inches. He was wearing a black jacket with a white shirt underneath.

Anyone with information about the identities of the four is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips can also be submitted to DetroitRewards.tv.