Police seek driver after hit-and-run on Telegraph in Dearborn Heights

Dearborn Heights police are looking for a driver who they say hit a woman with their car and fled the scene Sunday.

According to police, the woman was hit on Telegraph near Colgate. The suspect vehicle fled east on Colgate then south on Westpoint, police said.

Police are looking for the vehicle pictured.

Anyone with information is asked to call officer Matt Core at 313-791-9810 or Sgt. Jordan Dottor at 313-277-7391.