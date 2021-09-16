Police seek information after bicyclist hit by vehicle in Macomb County

Michigan State Police are seeking information after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in Macomb County.

Police said the cyclist was on 34 Mile Road just east of M-53 when he was hit around 8:40 p.m. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The man was unable to provide a description of the vehicle that hit him because he does not remember the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-584-5740