Police seek information on missing person David Curry

Detroit Police say they are seeking information about David Curry, who has been missing since June 21.

Police say Curry was last seen in the 19900 block of Keystone Street in Detroit.

According to Curry's sister, she left his last seen location around 9:25 am, and when she returned, he was gone.

She also says their family and friends have not seen or heard from him.

Curry is 53-years-old, 5'1 and 105 pounds. He has a light brown complexion with gray and black hair.

Curry was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and black gym shoes.

His family says he is in good mental and physical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police at 313-596-1140