Police seek suspect after man shot at Detroit gas station
article
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect who shot a man Monday on the west side.
Police said the shooter and the 41-year-old victim got into an argument inside a gas station in the 8900 block of Puritan around 4 p.m. That escalated into a shooting.
The shooter fled on foot, and the victim is being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was wearing a white T-shirt, ripped blue jeans, and Converse sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.