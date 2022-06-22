Police seek suspect after man shot at Detroit gas station

article

Detroit police are looking for a suspect who shot a man Monday on the west side.

Police said the shooter and the 41-year-old victim got into an argument inside a gas station in the 8900 block of Puritan around 4 p.m. That escalated into a shooting.

The shooter fled on foot, and the victim is being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was wearing a white T-shirt, ripped blue jeans, and Converse sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.