Police seek suspect who stole Newport cigarettes during robbery at Monroe gas station

After a clerk at a Monroe gas station refused to give a robber money, the man hopped over the counter and stole cigarettes, police said.

The suspect demanded that the clerk at the Circle K at1296 N. Monroe Street give him all the money around 2:40 a.m. Monday. When the clerk did not comply, the man jumped the counter and took numerous packs of Newports.

He then fled in an unknown vehicle.

The suspect is about 23 years old, is white, has a medium build, and stands about 5 feet, 5 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, and a black face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Michigan State Police at 734-242-3500.