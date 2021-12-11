Police seeking 6 persons of interest after victim followed from Detroit bar, shot

article

Detroit police are looking for six people after a person was followed and shot Dec. 2.

Police said the victim left a bar and was followed by two men in a white Lincoln SUV and two men and two women in a charcoal gray colored Kia SUV.

While following the victim in the area of 14000 block of Plymouth, one of the persons of interest shot the victim just before 2 a.m. It is unclear why the victim was being followed.

Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.