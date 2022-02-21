Police seeking information on non-fatal double shooting in Detroit a week ago; car spotted nearby

Detroit police are seeking information on a double non-fatal shooting that occurred last week on Detroit's west side.

Police said that two people were shot on Feb. 14 around 4:40 a.m. in the 4400 block of Cicotte St north of Michigan Ave.

Police said a black four-door sedan, possibly a Ford Fusion, was near the location at the time of the shooting. Investigators are looking to talk to the occupants.

Car in the area during shooting (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

The two male victims were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. One of the victim's is 28-years-old and the other is 50-years-old, according to investigators.

Anyone that recognizes the vehicle, or with information, is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 4th Precinct at (313)596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800)Speak-Up.