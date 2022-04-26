Police shoot gun wielding man outside East Lansing Meijer

Police shot a man outside a Meijer in East Lansing early Monday evening after he was observed bringing a firearm into the grocery store.

A weapons complaint around 6:30 p.m. prompted East Lansing Police officers to be dispatched to the Lake Lansing Road store location.

The caller on the other end said a man had pulled a gun out of his car, stuck it in his pocket, and then went into the store. When ELPD arrived at the scene, they spotted an individual who matched the description given by the caller.

A foot pursuit then ensued, with police chasing the man out of Meijer.

While outside the store, when officers confronted the man, shots were fired. A news release from Michigan State Police say the man was struck by police gunfire and was taken to a hospital. He's currently in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

A weapon was also recovered from the scene.

Both officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave. State police are also investigating the shooting. Both officers don't have more than three years of service.

Crews from Michigan State University, The Lansing Police Department, Lansing Township Police, Meridian Township police, and state police.