Suspect fatally shot by police at Fenkell and Southfield in Detroit

Police fatally shot a man at Fenkell Avenue and Southfield Road in Detroit, sources confirmed with FOX 2 Detroit.

The incident occurred between the KFC and the BP gas station in the area. Police said they pulled the suspect over for failing to signal; the traffic stop escalated when the man started to take off as the DPD officer approached him.

The man dragged the officer before he was shot and killed.

Police say the suspect had a modified glock at the time of the incident.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with Fox 2 for further updates.