Police: Southfield husband and wife found dead a day apart; deaths possibly connected

Detectives are investigating two possibly connected deaths; one in Southfield and one in Detroit.

On July 7, the Southfield Police Department responded to the 21000 block of Avon Lane around 1 p.m. for a death investigation. At first, police on the scene believed the 63-year-old woman had passed from natural causes.

At around 7 a.m. on July 8, the Medical Examiner's Office told detectives that bullet fragments were found in her skull.

The woman's husband, 65, was found later that day in Detroit with a gunshot wound. Investigators think it could possibly have been self-inflicted.

Detectives are investigating the possible connection between these two deaths and will provide updates as they become available.

