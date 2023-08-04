Shots fired inside, outside Family Dollar at busy Oak Park strip mall

Police are at the scene of a shooting at Coolidge and Nine Mile in Oak Park Friday night.

The shooting took place inside and outside the Family Dollar store, but it is unclear how many victims were injured.

The incident happened at 8:45 p.m. and left evidence markers littered about in front of the Family Dollar and the Grace Centers of Hope Thrift Store.

Video from a witness showed at least one person injured, being wheeled out on a stretcher into an ambulance.

There were shoppers inside the Family Dollar at the time, but police are not releasing details as to the circumstances of the shooting or the suspect info.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.



