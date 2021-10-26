Police track suspect down in Albion after man shot at Warren gas station

A man is in custody in connection with a Warren shooting after police tracked him down in Albion on Monday evening.

A 30-year-old man was shot Sunday at the Circle K Gas Station at 27248 Van Dyke. He is in critical condition.

Police determined that a 38-year-old man was the shooter. Police executed several search warrants and found the suspect's vehicle in Lansing because it had been captured on camera. The investigation led police to the shooter, who was arrested without incident in Albion.

Detectives will submit the results of their investigation to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office. They plan to seek assault with intent to murder and weapons-related charges.