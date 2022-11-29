'House of horrors': Man charged with decapitation of woman inside Philadelphia home

A man is facing charges after investigators say a woman was found decapitated inside a Philadelphia home Tuesday afternoon.

The gruesome discovery was made at a property on the 300 block of Magee Avenue just before 1 p.m., according to police.

Officers found a 41-year-old woman with a ‘severed head’ on the kitchen floor of the home, police said.

A man, later identified as 34-year-old Ahmad Shareef, was arrested blocks away from the house.

Police say a 41-year-old woman was found decapitated inside a home in Philadelphia's Lawndale section.

Prosecutors announced charges against Shareef hours after the brutal killing, including murder and abuse of a corpse. He is being held without bail.

Neighbors who spoke to FOX 29 claimed Shareef was known for lewd, bizarre and sometimes threatening behavior.

"The older I got, the more I could see something was wrong in that house," Gabriel Ramirez said. "There are young girls in that house and I don't know what they've had to endure their whole lives."

Police say no children where home at the time of the gruesome murder. A witness reportedly helped identify Shareef, leading to a quick arrest.

"The adults in that house are completely unhinged," one neighbor said. "It's a house of horrors, I feel bad for those children, it's devastating."

___

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office is reminding people that there are resources for anyone experiencing an abusive relationship.

National Domestic Abuse Hotline: 1-888-799-SAFE(7233)