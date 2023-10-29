Pontiac teen fatally shot while walking with friend

Police are searching for a suspect who fatally shot a Pontiac teen girl Saturday night.

The incident happened as she and a friend were walking near the intersection of Johnson and Menominee in Pontiac.

Desiree Childs, 16, was struck in the chest by gunfire at approximately 11:22 p.m.

Desiree was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries. The friend was not injured.

"Please help us solve this tragic and senseless loss of life," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "If you have any information, big or small, please help us bring justice to this young lady. Your call can be anonymous."

Sheriff’s detectives believe that several shots were fired. No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Crime Stoppers offers a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case. Tipsters remain anonymous