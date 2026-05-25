The Brief Police are investigating the shooting death of a 25-year-old Pontiac man. He was killed by gunfire while in his bedroom at a residence on the 300 block of Central Avenue. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.



Oakland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the fatal shooting of a Pontiac man in his 20s.

The 25-year-old victim was struck after 10 p.m. on Sunday.

What we know:

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those involved in the shooting death.

Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Central Avenue following reports of a man being shot.

Someone living at the home told police that the victim had been shot in the neck and was not breathing. He was in his bedroom at the time gunfire rang out.

Life-saving measures were undertaken by emergency crews before the man was pronounced dead.

Shell casings were found outside the bedroom window.

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What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting, or who may have heard or seen something about 10 p.m. in the 300 block of Central Ave. is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.