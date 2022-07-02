Pontiac man loses control of car, killed in one-car crash overnight Saturday

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that killed a Pontiac man overnight on Saturday.

Deputies were dispatched at 2:13 a.m. to Joslyn Road and Columbia Ave for a one-car crash.

Investigators said Jordan Bahena, 31, was driving south on Joslyn Road when he lost control and crashed into a light pole. The 2012 Jeep Wrangler was overturned, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash, but speed may have been a factor according to investigators. OCSO said Bahena was not wearing his seatbelt.

The crash is still under investigation by the Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.

