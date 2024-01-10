Pontiac man pleads guilty to selling meth, heroin to informant in West Virginia

A Pontiac man pleaded guilty to selling drugs to a confidential informant in West Virginia.

Larry Williams Jr., 52, sold about a gram of meth and heroin to the informant on Feb. 9, 2023.

According to the Department of Justice, Williams admitted to the sale and additional sales on Jan. 31, 2023, and March 16, 2023, in Huntington, W. Va.

During a March 21, 2023, raid of a Huntington home where Williams stayed, authorities found Huntington and found approximately 134 grams of methamphetamine, 15 grams of heroin, 6 grams of fentanyl, and 18 grams of crack, along with found digital scales, a drug press and approximately $292. Williams told authorities that he planned to sell these drugs.

Williams will be sentenced on April 22. He faces a max of 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.