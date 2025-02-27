Pontiac man set on fire while sleeping during Facetime prank wants justice

The Brief A 49-year-old Pontiac man was set on fire intentionally on a Facebook live stream by suspects who allegedly are known for prank videos. Adrian Trimble was set on fire with an aerosol can and a lighter while he was sleeping at a friend's apartment. Trimble, who has epilepsy, went into seizures and had to be hospitalized for three weeks getting three surgeries and skin grafts.



A Pontiac man is recovering from third-degree burns and nerve damage after he was lit on fire – intentionally – with an aerosol can and a lighter.

Adrian Trimble left the hospital on Wednesday.

"I’m handling it at the best way I can, but I’m in pain," he said. "I have an injury to the back of my neck, a large part of my shoulder and my back right here is burnt, third-degree burns.

"I have burns in other places that I cannot say on camera."

The backstory:

The 49-year-old was hospitalized for three weeks - undergoing three surgeries, including skin grafts.

"They took it off from my back," Trimble said. "I wish I could, yeah, show you the injuries - but half of my back is bandaged up."

Trimble said he refused to go back to his apartment - the same complex where he was burned intentionally using an aerosol can and a lighter just a few weeks ago.

The act was done at a friend's residence, by guests he says are known for making prank videos.

"I never had no interaction with them," Trimble said. "I just knew of them. And so, they saw me sleep, and it was like an artist seeing a blank canvas. They just took advantage.

"First by throwing paper towel on me, lighting it on fire, and I'm asleep, knocking it off me or whatever. Then, it escalated."

The torture was recorded live on Facebook and watched on Facetime.

"People were actually telling these people what to do to me - and I’m having seizures, I can’t even defend myself," Trimble said. "I have epilepsy. I’m disabled with epilepsy."

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects were a 29-year-old Pontiac man and a 28-year-old Independence Township man. No arrests have been made.

"I know in my heart that their day is coming. Justice is coming," he said. "Hopefully Oakland County gets behind me in a manner to where they can get these people off the streets."

The sheriff’s office is not saying much but that they are still working this case. FOX 2 asked about the two men initially pointed to as suspects, and we’re told there’s nothing new as of now.

The Source: Information for this story was taken from an interview with the victim, Adrian Trimble and by talking with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.