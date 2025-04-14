Pontiac man wants 'normal life' back after being set on fire

The Brief Joseph Green was arrested for setting Adrian Trimble on fire, an attack shared on social media. Trimble is recovering from severe burns and remains uncertain about the motive. Authorities are still investigating and more arrests are possible.



More than two months after a Pontiac man was attacked and set on fire – an assault that was recorded and posted on social media – authorities have arrested a suspect who they said has been in hiding for months.

Joseph Green, 30, was arrested late last week and charged with using paper and a lighter to burn 49-year-old Adrian Trimble after the two got into an argument months before.

Trimble was sleeping at a friend's house around 1 a.m. on Feb. 5 when we was set on fire. He spent weeks in the hospital as he underwent three surgeries, including skin grafts.

"I want this to wrap up so I can go back to live somewhat of a normal life," Trimble said.

Authorities said Green was on camera using paper and a lighter to burn Trimble on his neck, arm, and body.

"Anytime anyone gets physically injured, especially long-lasting injuries like our victim has, it’s very cruel," said Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Detective Matt Liss.

According to Liss, a warrant was issued for Green after the attack but he went into hiding.

He was ultimately taken into custody on Friday in Detroit and is now charged with intent to great bodily harm less than murder.

"Our suspect was well aware of what was going on step-by-step because of social media and everyone going out and posting everything," Liss said.

Trimble is still in therapy and is recovering his third degree burns – but he still doesn't know why it happened.

"People come up and ask me well why did it happen? Or why did they do it? I can’t give anybody an answer. I still don’t know," he said.

Trimble's daughter, Ayanna, says she worked with Green but says she doesn't know of a history that could led to this.

"As far as I know, my dad didn’t have any issues with him. It was just like people being ridiculous," she said. "It still angers me at the same time you know because of what he did."

Adrian is still waiting for more arrests to be made while trying to stay patient with this to say to one of his attackers now behind bars.

"Seek help. Get rehabilitated. Use the time that you’re going to receive and become a better person," he said.

Investigators said more arrests could come.

Green is still in custody and is due back in court later this month.