Pontiac man who coerced 13-year-old girl into sending him sexual videos gets 10 years in prison

A Pontiac man who coerced the 13-year-old daughter of a family friend to send him nude videos of herself received a 10-year prison sentence last week.

Daniel Lee Harvey III, 36, first started messaging the child on Instagram in August 2018. The conversation turned sexual, and he suggested that they meet up for sex when he was in the area.

Eventually, Harvey convinced the victim to send sexual videos of herself. He saved these videos to his Google account, then told the child to delete their messages.

This made the girl uncomfortable, and she told an adult who called the police.

"This defendant preyed on a family friend’s minor child online, a serious offense that deserved the punishment handed down by the Court. This sentence helps protect vulnerable minors online and demonstrates that we will continue to fight to keep our community safe for children." U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said.