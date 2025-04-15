Pontiac mom requests lower bond in child abuse case ahead of preliminary hearing

The Brief The Pontiac mom requested a lower bond as she awaits resolution in a child abuse cause stretching back to February Kelli Bryant allegedly left three of her kids alone in an apartment for years, where they lived in squalor Bryant will be in court in May for a hearing that will determine if she should be tried for the charges



The Oakland County mother accused of abandoning her kids returned to court Tuesday morning for a probable cause conference in Pontiac district court.

Kelli Bryant faces child abuse charges as well as counts of welfare fraud following her arrest in February.

Big picture view:

The latest development around the mother who allegedly left three of her kids to live in squalor amid feces and mold for years took place in court Tuesday.

In custody since Oakland County Sheriffs found the kids living alone, Bryant sought to have her bond lowered further following a reduction in March.

"My client did wish me to address her bond," said attorney Cecilia Quirindongo-Baunsoe while in court.

Bryant was initially given a $250 million bond that was lowered to $50,000 on three counts of first-degree child abuse. She was given a separate $29,000 bond for allegedly collecting welfare funds intended for her three kids.

Through her attorney Tuesday, she asked for a further reduction

"Ms. Bryant asked me because the $50,000 cash bond with no surety. It's like a no-bond for her. She cannot post that bond," said Quirindongo-Baunsoe.

Dig deeper:

Bryant's attorney said the current bond was too high.

"There's nobody that has $50,000 cash," Quirindongo-Baunsoe said, "so she does still believe, as do I, that it's an unreasonable bond and would like to address it again."

The effort didn't go anywhere as the judge declined to change things.

"At this point, because no new information has been produced, I would be continuing the bond at this time," said Judge Cynthia Walker.

The next time Bryant will see the judge is during the preliminary exam, a hearing that will determine whether Bryant's case should head to trial.

That date is scheduled for May 16 at 9 a.m.

