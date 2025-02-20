Pontiac mother to be arraigned on child abuse charges after children found alone in deplorable conditions

The Brief Kelli Bryant is expected to be arraigned on child abuse charges Thursday after her three children were found living alone in a filthy Pontiac home. One of the children told authorities that she had abandoned them four or five years ago. The children were found after the landlord called for a welfare check.



A mother accused of leaving her children alone to live in squalor is expected to be arraigned on child abuse charges Thursday.

Kelli Marie Bryant, 34, was charged this week with three counts of first-degree child abuse after her three children were found alone in a filthy Pontiac home last week.

The backstory:

Authorities discovered Bryant's children, who are 15, 13, and 12, after her landlord called for a welfare check Friday at a home she was renting on Lydia Lane. He said he hadn't heard from Bryant since December, and she hadn't paid rent since October.

Kelli Bryant

When authorities made their way into the condo, they found the three children living among filth.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the children said they were left alone in the home in 2020 or 2021. Bryant was apparently dropping off food every so often.

What they're saying:

"This situation would be deemed deplorable and intolerable for an animal, and it is utterly unacceptable for three children. They have been deprived of any interaction with their mother and have not received an education for years," Sheriff Mike Bouchard said.

Kelli Bryant's former sister-in-law Charlene Bryant called what was going on inside the home "horrendous." She said that the last she heard, the children were living with their grandmother, but hadn't seen Kelli in years.

"I'm kind of shocked it's this horrific," she said. "I'm devastated."

Dig deeper:

WARNING: The details of this story are disturbing.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found it full of garbage – piled as high as four feet in some rooms. The rooms were also covered in mold and human waste. The toilet was overflowing, and the bathtub was full of feces.

The boy, the oldest of the siblings, said they lived in the home with their mother but that she abandoned them in either 2020 or 2021 – at least four years ago - when the children would have been just 11, 9, and 8.

The children survived on food that was dropped off on the front porch each week by either their mother or a stranger.

But they had no access to toilet paper or personal hygiene items. The sheriff said they were unfamiliar with personal hygiene and didn't even know how to flush a toilet.

They had also not attended school since she left them and instead passed time by watching TV or playing games. The sheriff said the girls had not been outside in several years.

The boy slept on a mattress on the floor, but the two girls slept on pizza boxes.

According to deputies, neighbors were unaware that children lived in the home and had never seen them. They said they had seen their mother at the home each month.

The kids were all wearing soiled clothing with matted hair and toenails so long that it was difficult to walk.