Pontiac parents arraigned on several child abuse charges

A Pontiac couple were arraigned on Sunday on several felony charges of child abuse.

On Thursday, Jan. 11, "a detective from the Pontiac Division was assigned a Child Protective Services Law Enforcement Notification to investigate alleged sexual abuse of children perpetrated by parents" within a home on the 300 block of Cass Avenue, according to a news release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators from the sheriff’s office conducted numerous interviews with the victims, but no specific details about the alleged abuse were disclosed, according to the release. However, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, a witness gave enough evidence to justify the arrest of father – 44-year-old Patrick Byron Henke.

"The mother, 33-year-old Anna Marie Purdy… was interviewed by detectives and confirmed the alleged crimes were perpetrated by Henke," according to the sheriff;s office. "Further investigation by detectives revealed that Purdy was an accessory to the abuse and was taken into custody without incident."

Anna Marie Purdy, 33, of Pontiac. (Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Henke and Purdy were arraigned in the 52-1 District Court in Novi.

Hanke faces the following felony charges issued by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office:

Second degree criminal sexual conduct

Three counts of child abuse in the second degree

Aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material

Three counts of aggravated indecent exposure

Purdy faces the following charges:

Three counts of child abuse in the second degree (felony).

Three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor

"Henke’s bond was set at $2,000,000 cash/surety, no 10%," according to the release. While Purdy's bond was "set at $500,000 cash/surety no 10%."

Both suspects are currently in the Okland County Jail. Their probable cause conferences are scheduled for Feb. 8.

"The cases that involve violating children are some of the more disgusting and important cases that we deal with" said Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard. "These individuals need to be held responsible and the children need and deserve a nurturing environment to begin a healing process."



