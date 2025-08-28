Pontiac teachers walk out protesting no contract

The Brief Pontiac teachers walked out of a pep rally Thursday in protest. Teachers have been working without a contract and wanted to send a message. School starts next Tuesday and teachers plan to show up to work amid negotiations.



Teachers in Pontiac are sending a strong message to the school district - they are set to go back to school next week but their contract is expired.

The backstory:

A convocation took place Thursday morning to kick off the school year and the teachers, numbering between 100 and 200, walked out.

FOX 2 obtained video and photos taken during the walk-out but the people who submitted them, wanted to remain anonymous.

Teachers have been working without a contract and school starts Tuesday. While contract negotiations are ongoing — so far, there has been no deal.

The teachers’ contract expired last month, said Candice Ridley, the president of the Pontiac Education Association.

"We brought our signs, we showed them how we feel," she said. "And in the midst of the superintendent giving her speech, we all walked out in a show solidarity.

"Having to start the school year without a contract for the second year in a row without a contract is unacceptable."

"We will be at work on Tuesday," said teacher Fred McFadden. "We’re not going to disappoint the students. It’s not the students' fault. It’s an adult issue so we’re gonna try and handle it like adults."

FOX 2 was told the superintendent was unavailable and tied up in meetings. A public relations person for the district then said no comment when asked for the other side of the story.