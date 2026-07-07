Pontiac teen injured in ATV rollover crash

The Brief A 15-year-old was hospitalized after rolling an ATV in Pontiac Monday night. The child was not wearing a helmet when they rolled the ATV outside Murphy Park. Drugs and alcohol were not a factor, investigators say.



A 15-year-old was seriously injured in an ATV crash Monday night in Pontiac.

The backstory:

The teen was ejected after rolling the ATV outside Murphy Park at about 6:30 p.m.

The driver was transported to McLaren Oakland Hospital in serious but stable condition and is expected to be transferred to Children's Hospital for additional treatment.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the teen was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The 15-year-old was driving a Polaris Sportsman with a friend operating a second ATV when they approached Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd near Elm Street.

The teen was unable to make the turn and rolled the vehicle.

Investigators say that drugs and alcohol were not a factor.