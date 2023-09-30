Pontiac vigilante, Robert Lee, fatally shot by alleged predator Friday night

article

40-year-old Robert Lee, a Pontiac vigilante who worked to expose child predators, was fatally shot Friday night at Universal Coney Island.

Sources tell FOX 2 that Lee was shot and killed by a previous predator that he caught last year. The alleged predator was never criminally charged.

Robert Lee (FOX 2)

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says Lee was at Universal Coney Island on Perry Street around 10:30 p.m. Investigators say he confronted two men sitting at a table; accusing one of them of being a pedophile and punching him.

The man pulled out a knife and the other man at the table pulled out a gun and shot Lee multiple times, according to OCSO. Lee was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Deputies say the two men fled on foot and a K-9 search was unsuccessful.

Lee was involved with Dad's Against Predators (D.A.P.) who was first introduced on FOX 2 through a sting operation led to charges against an Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy who has since been fired. FOX 2 also covered a sting operation in March 2023 that Lee and D.A.P. were involved with in Harrison Township.

Lee is known on social media as "Boopac Shakur" with 11,000 followers on his Facebook page. He poses as a 15-year-old girl online to expose child predators.

His one-man crusade has led to the arrest and criminal charges being filed against several men. OCSO says he has also mistakenly identified someone as a sexual predator who was not.

"While we certainly understand his desire to hold child predators accountable, many times well-intentioned individuals who engaged in this don’t know the standard of evidence required for convictions and often underestimate the potential for violence confronting a suspected predator," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "They feel trapped and often lash out violently. When we have arrested predators in such circumstances, they have rammed police cars and exhibited other violent behavior in an attempt to escape."

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at 1(800)Speak-Up.