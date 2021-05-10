Pontiac woman accused of stabbing grandfather who let her stay with him while he slept

A woman is accused of stabbing her grandfather multiple times while he was sleeping after he let her stay at his Pontiac apartment.

Authorities said they were called to Phoenix Place Apartments just after midnight Sunday because a woman who was bleeding and carrying a knife said someone tried to kill her.

When Oakland County sheriff's deputies arrived at 47251 Woodward Avenue, they found a 27-year-old woman in the lobby. She did not have a knife, but she said she stabbed a man in an apartment because he attempted to kill her.

Deputies found a 75-year-old man face down on the floor with multiple stab wounds to his head, face, arms, cheek, chest, and tongue.

The victim said he was asleep when his granddaughter came into the room and attacked him with a large knife. He told deputies he didn't know why he was attacked. The stabbing left him in critical condition.

The victim also told authorities that his granddaughter had contacted him a few hours prior and told him she had nowhere to live, so he told her she could stay on his couch.

The woman is being lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending charges.