Popular Detroit barber missing for a week, family pleads for help

The family of David Woodger, owner of D-Woods Barbershop on Detroit's east side, says it's not like the business owner to disappear for a week. But that's exactly what happened. It's been seven days since anyone - including his wife and children - have heard from him.

Typically, D-Wood's on Seven Mile is open every weekday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. But it's been closed for quite some time and, according to the family, he hasn't made any phone calls or talked to anyone they know in the past week.

"The man is very well-liked, respected. On big money Friday, the place is jampacked," nearby business owner Robert Schaf said.

Looking through the window of the shop, you can see his equipment, supplies, and more. But no sign of Woodger who was last seen around 1:45 last Thursday morning.

Nicholas Calhoun is one of his regulars and has trusted Woodger to cut his hair for the past 12 years.

"I really haven’t gone this long without talking to him whether I’m getting my haircut or not," Calhoun said. "It’s hard to deal with. I know he wouldn’t go this long without contacting his family in friends. So it just seems like something serious."

Calhoun says he last spoke to Woodger three weeks ago.

"He had called me and asked me to talk to him. He wanted to talk. I gave him a ride to Meijer. We were just talking and everything. That was the last day I saw him. I dropped him off back up here," Calhoun said.

Detroit police say they are actively looking for Woodger. Meanwhile, those in and near the barbershop on the east side hope this mystery can be solved soon.

"It is not good obviously. A lot of people are concerned about him. People coming up to me and talking to me and asking. It’s not a good situation," Schaf said.