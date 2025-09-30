Port Huron father accused of shooting 3 of his children ordered to stand trial

The Brief Jeffery Smerer is accused of shooting three of his children, killing one, inside a Port Huron apartment. Officials said Smerer admitted to contemplating the shootings for at least a week. He is being held without bond.



A Port Huron father accused of a shooting that killed one of his children and wounded two others will stand trial.

Jeffery Smerer, 44, was bound over for trial Tuesday morning on charges of open murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of first-degree child abuse, and five counts of felony firearm for the Sept. 11 shooting.

The backstory:

Police were called to an apartment in the 2800 block of Glenview Court around 6:10 a.m. Sept. 11 on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found three children suffering gunshot wounds. All three victims were taken to a hospital, where a 17-year-old boy died, while his two siblings, a 13-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl suffered critical injuries.

Authorities allege that Smerer shot the three victims. The children's mother and his 20-year-old son were able to wrestle with Smerer to prevent any additional violence, Port Huron police said.

According to the prosecution, Smerer allegedly admitted to the crime, and told authorities that he had contemplated the shooting for at least a week before actually carrying out his plan.

What's next:

According to officials, Smerer has a history of not showing up for court, and was scheduled to be sentenced on an indecent exposure conviction the morning of the shooting.

During his arraignment, Smerer's attorney noted his client's mental health, and said he had a history of mental health concerns.

A judge weighed these factors before denying Smerer bond. He is also prohibited from having contact with the surviving victims.