Port Huron father charged with murder after shooting that killed son, wounded 2 other children

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  September 16, 2025 1:41pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
Jeffery Smerer

The Brief

    • A 44-year-old Port Huron man is facing numerous felony charges after allegedly shooting three of his children last week.
    • Jeffery Smerer is accused of killing his 17-year-old son and wounding two other children.
    • He allegedly admitted to contemplating the shooting for at least a week. 

PORT HURON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Port Huron father accused of shooting three of his children, one fatally, is now facing charges for the Thursday shooting.

Jeffery Smerer, 44, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of open murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of first-degree child abuse, and five counts of felony firearm. 

The backstory:

Police were called to an apartment in the 2800 block of Glenview Court around 6:10 a.m. Thursday on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found three children suffering gunshot wounds. All three victims were taken to a hospital, where a 17-year-old boy died, while his two siblings, a 13-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl suffered critical injuries. 

Authorities allege that Smerer shot the three victims. The children's mother and his 20-year-old son were able to wrestle with Smerer to prevent any additional violence, Port Huron police said.

According to the prosecution, Smerer allegedly admitted to the crime, and told authorities that he had contemplated the shooting for at least a week before actually carrying out his plan.

Dig deeper:

According to officials, Smerer has a history of not showing up for court, and was scheduled to be sentenced on an indecent exposure conviction the morning of the shooting.

During his arraignment, Smerer's attorney noted his client's mental health, and said he had a history of mental health concerns. 

A judge weighed these factors before denying Smerer bond. He is also prohibited from having contact with the surviving victims.

What's next:

Smerer is due back in court Sept. 23 for a probable cause conference and Sept. 30 for a preliminary examination.

The Source: FOX 2 attended Smerer's arraignment. Previous reporting was also used. 

Crime and Public Safety